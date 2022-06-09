Unity Software Inc Shares Close the Day 10.7% Lower - Daily Wrap

Unity Software Inc (U) shares closed today 10.7% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 74.2% year-to-date, down 63.4% over the past 12 months, and down 46.0% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $47.12 and as low as $36.30 this week.

Shares closed 82.4% below its 52-week high and 26.8% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 10.3% higher than the 10-day average and 4.2% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.5.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 12.6% lower than its 5-day moving average, 8.1% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 52.8% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 188.4%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 241.6%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.