(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced on reports that it plans to cut 1800 jobs or around 25 of its workforce.

The shares of the technology platform that provides real-time 3D development tools and services are at $35.65, down 8.49 percent on a volume of 13,817,613.

