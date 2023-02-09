Unity Software Climbs 12%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Unity Software Inc. (U) are gaining more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a major update to its mobile game publishing solution Supersonic. The platforms included Level Analytics, Crash Center, Marketability Tool, and Wisdom Next SDK.

The company said the update will give hyper-casual game developers increased access to data, insights, and knowledge to help them make more informed decisions.

Currently, shares are at $40.92, up 12.65 percent from the previous close of $36.33 on a volume of 6,505,805.

