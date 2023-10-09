News & Insights

Unity Software CEO John Riccitiello To Retire; Names James Whitehurst Interim CEO

October 09, 2023

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) said that John Riccitiello will retire as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The company noted that it appointed James Whitehurst as Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board.

Roelof Botha, Lead Independent Director of the Unity Board, has been appointed Chairman.

The company noted that it will initiate a comprehensive search process, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, to identify a permanent CEO.

Unity reaffirms its previously announced third quarter 2023 guidance. It will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

