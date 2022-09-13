US Markets
U

Unity shares slide after AppLovin withdraws $18 bln takeover offer

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Shares of Unity Software Inc fell 10% on Tuesday after AppLovin Corp withdrew its buyout offer for the gaming software maker, cementing Unity's planned purchase of ironSource Ltd

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Unity Software Inc U.N fell 10% on Tuesday after AppLovin Corp APP.O withdrew its buyout offer for the gaming software maker, cementing Unity's planned purchase of ironSource Ltd IS.N

Unity had last month rejected a $17.54 billion all-stock bid from AppLovin that included the condition its $4.4 billion pursuit of Tel Aviv-based ironSource cannot go ahead.

AppLovin, whose services compete with ironSource in helping developers grow and monetize their apps, said late on Monday it would not table a higher bid and had pulled its initial offer.

Shares of AppLovin and ironSource were down 5% and 4%, respectively, amid broader market weakness after surprisingly strong inflation data.

An acquisition would have helped AppLovin build machine-learning capabilities using Unity's platform that has been used for games such as "Pokemon Go". AppLovin now plans to focus on fast-growing categories such as connected TV and offerings for manufacturers.

Analysts, however, expect AppLovin to face strong competition from Unity and ironSouce's merger deal alongside a weakening mobile ad market.

"Without AppLovin's further involvement, Unity's merger with ironSource is likely to close, creating a stronger competitor to AppLovin soon," said Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAPPIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular