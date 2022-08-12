UNITY Reports Positive Proof-of-concept Data With UBX1325 In Patients With Diabetic Macular Edema

(RTTNews) - UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) reported 12- and 18-week data from phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema. In the study, a single injection of UBX1325 led to a progressive, statistically significant, and clinically meaningful improvement in mean Best Corrected Visual Acuity at 12- and 18-weeks compared to sham treatment. UBX1325 treatment also stabilized retinal structure, at 12- and 18-weeks.

The company said the separation of UBX1325-treated patients from sham-treated patients at 18 weeks in measures of both visual function and retinal structure following a single UBX1325 injection suggests that one dose could have a durable therapeutic effect.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.