Unity price target raised to $18 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Unity (U) to $18 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the earnings report. The firm says the “vibes from Unity sound upbeat” despite limited ads growth and stable 12% Create subs organic growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on U:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.