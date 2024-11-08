Unity price target raised to $18 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Unity (U) to $18 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the earnings report. The firm says the “vibes from Unity sound upbeat” despite limited ads growth and stable 12% Create subs organic growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
