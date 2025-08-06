Unity Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Unity (U) posted a second quarter net loss of $107 million, compared to a loss of $126 million, a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.26 compared to a loss of $0.32. Adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, compared to $113 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.18 compared to $0.22. Revenue was $441 million, compared to $449 million, a year ago.

For the third quarter, the company expects: revenue of $440 million to $450 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $95 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.