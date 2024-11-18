Unity Group Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Unity Group Holdings International Limited (HK:1539) has released an update.

Unity Group Holdings International Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting will also address other business matters, marking a key moment for investors tracking the company’s performance.

