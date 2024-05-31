News & Insights

Stocks

Unity Enterprise Clarifies Executive Listing Error

May 31, 2024 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:2195) has released an update.

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in their 2023 Annual Report, stating that Yeung Yuk Ting is not an Executive Director of the company but a director of a subsidiary. The company has confirmed that the rest of the report remains accurate and unchanged. The error correction is crucial for investors to have the correct executive structure of Unity Enterprise Holdings.

For further insights into HK:2195 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.