Unity Enterprise Clarifies Executive Listing Error

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:2195) has released an update.

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in their 2023 Annual Report, stating that Yeung Yuk Ting is not an Executive Director of the company but a director of a subsidiary. The company has confirmed that the rest of the report remains accurate and unchanged. The error correction is crucial for investors to have the correct executive structure of Unity Enterprise Holdings.

