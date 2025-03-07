UNITY Biotechnology Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Anticipates ASPIRE Study Data on UBX1325 for Diabetic Macular Edema

UNITY Biotechnology reported fourth quarter results, expecting Phase 2b data for UBX1325 in diabetic macular edema this quarter.

Quiver AI Summary

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting that it expects to receive 24-week topline data from its Phase 2b ASPIRE study of UBX1325, a treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME), in the current quarter. CEO Anirvan Ghosh expressed optimism about UBX1325's potential to address unmet needs in DME and provide advantages over existing therapies due to its novel mechanism. The financial results showed a net loss of $26 million for 2024, down from $39.9 million in 2023, with reductions in operating expenses primarily stemming from decreased research and development costs and personnel expenses due to a reduced workforce. UNITY's cash reserves were reported at $23.2 million as of year-end, deemed sufficient to support operations through late 2025.

Potential Positives

UNITY is on track to receive 24-week topline data from its Phase 2b ASPIRE study in diabetic macular edema this quarter, which could provide critical insights for future trials.

UBX1325 (foselutoclax) has the potential to be a differentiated treatment option for diabetic macular edema, addressing unmet medical needs with its novel mechanism of action.

Research and development expenses have significantly decreased compared to the previous year, suggesting improved operational efficiency.

UNITY's cash runway is projected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating financial stability for the near term.

Potential Negatives

Significant decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which dropped from $43.2 million in 2023 to $23.2 million in 2024, raising concerns about financial stability.

Increased net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 ($8.4 million) compared to the same quarter in 2023 ($4.3 million), indicating worsening financial performance.

Overall stockholders’ equity decreased significantly from $28.4 million in 2023 to $6.5 million by the end of 2024, suggesting serious challenges in maintaining investor confidence and financial health.

FAQ

What are the recent financial results for UNITY Biotechnology?

UNITY reported a net loss of $26.0 million for 2024, improving from a $39.9 million loss in 2023.

When will UNITY release data from the ASPIRE study?

UNITY anticipates releasing 24-week topline data from the ASPIRE study in the first quarter of 2025.

What is UBX1325's mechanism of action?

UBX1325 acts via a senolytic mechanism to potentially address shortcomings of existing diabetic macular edema treatments.

How much cash does UNITY have as of December 31, 2024?

UNITY reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $23.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

What is the focus of UNITY's therapeutic development?

UNITY focuses on developing therapeutics that slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, particularly in ophthalmologic and neurologic areas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UBX Insider Trading Activity

$UBX insiders have traded $UBX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRVAN GHOSH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,074 shares for an estimated $1,988 .

. ALEXANDER HIEU NGUYEN (CLO and Head of Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 313 shares for an estimated $557 .

. LYNNE MARIE SULLIVAN (CFO & Head of Corp. Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 289 shares for an estimated $516.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $UBX stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“We expect to receive 24-week topline data from our Phase 2b ASPIRE study in diabetic macular edema (DME) in this quarter,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “DME remains a significant unmet need, and we believe UBX1325 (foselutoclax) has the potential to provide a differentiated treatment option for patients who continue to experience vision loss despite current standard-of-care therapies. With its novel mechanism of action and durable therapeutic profile, UBX1325 could offer meaningful advantages over existing anti-VEGF treatments. The 24-week data as well as the 36-week data will be instrumental in shaping our plans for a potential pivotal trial and advancing our program.”





UBX1325 (foselutoclax) is designed as a novel and durable therapeutic option in DME that acts via a senolytic mechanism of action, with the potential to address shortcomings of the current standard of care, such as high treatment burden and sub-optimal response to treatment.





UNITY anticipates receiving 24-week primary endpoint data in the first quarter of 2025 and 36-week data in the second quarter of 2025. The Phase 2b ASPIRE study in DME is a multi-center, randomized, double-masked, active-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of UBX1325 in a head-to-head comparison to aflibercept. More information about ASPIRE (NCT06011798) can be found



here



.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results







Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $23.2 million as of December 31, 2024 compared with $43.2 million as of December 31, 2023. UNITY believes that current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are sufficient to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025.





Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $26.0 million compared to $39.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Cash used in operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 was $20.9 million compared to $37.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Total net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million compared to $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash used in operations during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.9 million compared to $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Research and development expenses decreased by $7.1 million, to $13.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $20.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $3.5 million in personnel costs due to our reduced headcount and the reduction in force, $2.7 million in direct research and development expenses mainly due to the completion of our UBX1325 BEHOLD and ENVISION studies, and $0.9 million in facilities-related costs primarily due to the sublease of our East Grand facility. Research and development expenses decreased by $0.2 million, to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $0.5 million in personnel-related costs due to reduced headcount, partially offset by a increase of $0.3 million in direct research and development expenses primarily due to the ongoing UBX1325 ASPIRE study.





General and administrative expenses decreased by $3.5 million, to $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $19.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $2.5 million in personnel costs due to our reduced headcount and reduction in force, $0.4 million in professional fees, and $0.6 million in facilities-related costs primarily due to the sublease of our East Grand facility. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.1 million, to $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.2 million in personnel-related costs due to lower headcount, partially offset by increases of $0.1 million in professional and consulting fees.







About UNITY







UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at



www.unitybiotechnology.com



or follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to UNITY’s understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME, AMD, and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of enrollment and results of the clinical trials in UBX1325, and UNITY’s expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks related to delay or disruption in the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, and risks relating to UNITY’s understanding of senescence biology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see UNITY’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2025, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.























Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

















Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

















(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

























(Unaudited)







































Operating expenses:

























































Research and development









$





3,035













$





3,271













$





13,006













$





20,099













General and administrative













4,251

















4,406

















15,460

















18,966













Impairment of long-lived assets













2,705

















—

















2,705

















5,602













Total operating expenses













9,991

















7,677

















31,171

















44,667













Loss from operations













(9,991





)













(7,677





)













(31,171





)













(44,667





)









Interest income













309

















525

















1,733

















2,874













Interest expense













—

















—

















—

















(2,452





)









Gain on warrant liability













1,306

















3,932

















3,713

















6,215













Other expense, net













(64





)













(1,119





)













(265





)













(1,830





)









Net loss













(8,440





)













(4,339





)













(25,990





)













(39,860





)









Other comprehensive gain (loss)

























































Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities













(24





)













31

















39

















227













Comprehensive loss









$





(8,464





)









$





(4,308





)









$





(25,951





)









$





(39,633





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.50





)









$





(0.28





)









$





(1.54





)









$





(2.70





)









Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted













16,857,810

















15,743,772

















16,827,038

















14,773,612







































Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

















Condensed Balance Sheets

















(In thousands)





































December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023















Assets

































Current Assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





7,580













$





19,803













Short-term marketable securities













15,650

















23,398













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,037

















3,404













Total current assets













24,267

















46,605













Property and equipment, net













3,456

















5,082













Operating lease right-of-use assets













8,900

















12,981













Long-term restricted cash













896

















896













Other long-term assets













143

















126













Total assets









$





37,662













$





65,690













Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





997













$





1,380













Accrued compensation













2,096

















1,841













Accrued and other current liabilities













6,167

















4,619













Total current liabilities













9,260

















7,840













Operating lease liability, net of current portion













19,709

















23,539













Warrant liability













2,199

















5,913













Total liabilities













31,168

















37,292













Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders’ equity:

































Common stock













2

















2













Additional paid-in capital













516,820

















512,773













Accumulated other comprehensive gain













15

















(24





)









Accumulated deficit













(510,343





)













(484,353





)









Total stockholders’ equity













6,494

















28,398













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





37,662













$





65,690























Media







Inizio Evoke Comms





Katherine Smith







katherine.smith@inizioevoke.com









Investor Contact







LifeSci Advisors, LLC





Joyce Allaire







jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.