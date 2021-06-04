Unity Bancorp's (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of June to US$0.09. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.4%, which is below the industry average.

Unity Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Unity Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Unity Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGM:UNTY Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

It is great to see that Unity Bancorp has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from US$0.036 to US$0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 33% a year over that time. Unity Bancorp has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Unity Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Unity Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Unity Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Unity Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

