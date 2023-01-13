Markets
UNTY

Unity Bancorp Q4 EPS Misses Estimates

January 13, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported Friday a fourth-quarter net income of $10.0 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $9.7 million or $0.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNTY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.