Unity Bancorp Q4 EPS Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported Friday a fourth-quarter net income of $10.0 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $9.7 million or $0.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

