News & Insights

Markets
UNTY

Unity Bancorp Q4 Earnings Slip But Beat View

January 12, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Friday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter, but came in above analysts' estimates. Both total interest income and total non-interest income rose from last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased 1.9 percent to $9.77 million or $0.96 per share from $9.95 million or $0.93 per share of last year, in the absence of an year-ago one-time gain on sale of SBA loans.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total interest income grew 24.5 percent to $37.75 million from $30.32 million in the previous year. Total non-interest income jumped 32 percent to $2.57 million from $1.95 million in the prior year.

In pre-market activity, Unity Bancorp shares are trading at $28.30, up 2.5% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.