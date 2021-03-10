Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that UNTY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNTY was $22.16, representing a -3.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.89 and a 152.97% increase over the 52 week low of $8.76.

UNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports UNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.69%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

