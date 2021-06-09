Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.95, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNTY was $22.95, representing a -7.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.83 and a 117.33% increase over the 52 week low of $10.56.

UNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports UNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.47%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

