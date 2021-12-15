Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.1, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNTY was $25.1, representing a -13.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.91 and a 57.17% increase over the 52 week low of $15.97.

UNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports UNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.88%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

