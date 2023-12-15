Unity Bancorp (FRA:UTB) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 28.00

The average one-year price target for Unity Bancorp (FRA:UTB) has been revised to 28.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 26.35 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.80 to a high of 30.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from the latest reported closing price of 25.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTB is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 5,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 992K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 426K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 312K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTB by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 283K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 228K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTB by 1.46% over the last quarter.

