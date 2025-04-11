UNITY BAN Earnings Results: $UNTY Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITY BAN ($UNTY) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, missing estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $29,350,000, missing estimates of $29,391,810 by $-41,810.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UNTY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
UNITY BAN Insider Trading Activity
UNITY BAN insiders have traded $UNTY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES A HUGHES (President/CEO) sold 5,650 shares for an estimated $261,061
- MARK S BRODY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $209,844.
- DAVID G BOVE (Chief Technology Officer/SVP) sold 4,167 shares for an estimated $194,953
- MARY E. GROSS sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $158,532
- VINCENT GERACI (Director Mortgage Lending/FSVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,854 shares for an estimated $138,946.
- PETER E MARICONDO sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $125,262
- GEORGE BOYAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $122,794
- JAMES JOSEPH DONOVAN (Chief Lending Officer/FSVP) sold 1,080 shares for an estimated $52,789
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
UNITY BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of UNITY BAN stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 125,000 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,451,250
- INVESCO LTD. added 87,321 shares (+647.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,808,068
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 46,921 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,046,224
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 41,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,795,292
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 40,710 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,775,363
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 37,579 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,638,820
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 34,089 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,486,621
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
UNITY BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNTY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNITY BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNTY forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.