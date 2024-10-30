Unity announces Steve Collins as CTO

Unity (U) announced Steve Collins will join Unity as CTO, adding technical leadership to accelerate product innovation, quality, and stability. Collins brings decades of experience from his tenure as CTO at King, the studio behind Candy Crush, and as co-founder and CTO of Havok.
