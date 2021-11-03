US Markets

Units in Brazil's Banco Inter soar after bank files to list in the U.S.

Shares in Brazilian lender Banco Inter soared on Wednesday after it announced it had scheduled a shareholder meeting to vote on the company's corporate reorganization for Nov. 25.

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian lender Banco Inter BIDI11.SA, BIDI4.SA soared on Wednesday after it announced it had scheduled a shareholder meeting to vote on the company's corporate reorganization for Nov. 25.

As a result of the move, Banco Inter's shareholder base is expected to migrate to holding company Inter Platform, which would be listed on the Nasdaq.

The lender said it had filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Units in Banco Inter soared up to 10% and reached their highest level since Oct. 21 in early morning trading on Wednesday, before paring gains and trading up about 3.5% at 14.96 reais ($2.63) a share.

The stock has gained more than 25% in the last two sessions.

($1 = 5.6838 reais)

