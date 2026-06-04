Uniti's Kinetic Exceeds 2 Million Fiber Premises Across 18 States

Uniti Group’s UNIT business unit, Kinetic, announced that it has surpassed 2 million fiber premises built across its 18-state service footprint. This milestone, reached in the greater Lexington, KY, area, underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to broaden fibre broadband availability and enhance connectivity in underserved rural and suburban communities.

The achievement reflects Kinetic’s continued investment in fiber infrastructure, targeting markets where demand for high-speed internet connectivity remains strong and it can gain market share from legacy broadband providers.

Per Bobby Walters, senior vice president of Construction of Kinetic, “This is the result of disciplined execution by our internal engineering and construction teams who are building fiber at scale and with a focus on quality in the heart of America. We’ve also ramped up our external partnerships across the country to accelerate and bring our vision to reality. Every new premise passed extends the reach of our 100% fiber network and puts more homes and businesses within access of fast, reliable broadband. I’m proud to be with a company investing its own capital where it matters.”

Kinetic has positioned itself as a premier fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses. The company is executing a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar mission aimed at delivering multi-gig fiber internet services to more underserved or unserved rural and suburban communities across the United States.

The company’s recent operational performance highlights the success of its fiber-first approach. In the first quarter of 2026, Kinetic reported approximately 1.94 million fiber premises passed. Fiber customers now account for more than 50% of its customer base, and fiber services generate more than 50% the company’s revenues, demonstrating the growing importance of fiber within Kinetic's business mix.

Conclusion

As fiber adoption continues to increase, Kinetic appears well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for faster internet speeds and enhanced digital services across its expanding footprint.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 39.5% compared with the industry's rise of 0.5%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.93, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAMR’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $8.81, which suggests an increase of 6.66% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.