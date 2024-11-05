News & Insights

Unitil Welcomes Jane Lewis-Raymond to Board

November 05, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Unitil ( (UTL) ) has shared an announcement.

Unitil Corporation’s Board of Directors has welcomed Jane Lewis-Raymond as a new Director as part of its succession planning strategy. With extensive experience in the natural gas industry and a strong background in corporate governance, Ms. Lewis-Raymond is poised to enhance the Board’s capabilities. Her expertise is expected to support the company’s commitment to safety, growth, and sustainability as she prepares to stand for election at the 2025 annual shareholders meeting.

