Unitil (UTL) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Unitil said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $58.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 2.31%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unitil. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTL is 0.12%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 14,133K shares. The put/call ratio of UTL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unitil is 57.12. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of 58.54.

The projected annual revenue for Unitil is 537MM, a decrease of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,189K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 1.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 502K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 482K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 443K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 0.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 364K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Unitil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. Unitil Corporation is committed to the communities it serves and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil's non-regulated business segment, which the Company divested in the first quarter or 2019.

