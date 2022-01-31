Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) will increase its dividend on the 25th of February to US$0.39. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Unitil's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Unitil's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 66%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:UTL Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Unitil Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.38 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Unitil May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Unitil has only grown its earnings per share at 3.3% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 3.3% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Unitil's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Unitil (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

