Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 50% Return On Their Investment

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 29% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 22% in the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Unitil managed to grow its earnings per share at 7.2% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 5% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:UTL Earnings Per Share Growth June 22nd 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Unitil the TSR over the last 5 years was 50%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Unitil provided a TSR of 26% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 8% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Unitil better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Unitil (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

