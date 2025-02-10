UNITIL Earnings Results: $UTL Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITIL ($UTL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, beating estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $127,500,000, missing estimates of $175,216,820 by $-47,716,820.
UNITIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of UNITIL stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 240,776 shares (+3249.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,586,210
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 124,974 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,772,341
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 96,180 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,826,584
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 75,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,118,006
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 45,504 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,756,632
- STATE STREET CORP added 41,511 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,514,736
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 31,254 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,893,367
