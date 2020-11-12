UNITIL Corporation (UTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

UNITIL Corporation (UTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.14, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTL was $37.14, representing a -43.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.76 and a 13.23% increase over the 52 week low of $32.80.

UTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). UTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports UTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.47%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTL Dividend History page.

