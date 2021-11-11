UNITIL Corporation (UTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

UNITIL Corporation (UTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.5, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTL was $43.5, representing a -26.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.32 and a 26.09% increase over the 52 week low of $34.50.

UTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). UTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports UTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.6%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the utl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.