UNITIL Corporation (UTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

UNITIL Corporation (UTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.17, the dividend yield is 2.76%.
The previous trading day's last sale of UTL was $55.17, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.32 and a 68.2% increase over the 52 week low of $32.80.
UTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). UTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports UTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.02%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to UTL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UTL as a top-10 holding:
- VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- iShares Trust (IFRA)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
- VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 35.12% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of UTL at 1.57%.
