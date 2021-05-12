UNITIL Corporation (UTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

UNITIL Corporation (UTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.17, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTL was $55.17, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.32 and a 68.2% increase over the 52 week low of $32.80.

UTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). UTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports UTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.02%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UTL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UTL as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

iShares Trust (IFRA)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 35.12% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of UTL at 1.57%.

