UNITIL Corporation (UTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

UNITIL Corporation (UTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTL was $42.78, representing a -34.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.76 and a 30.43% increase over the 52 week low of $32.80.

UTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). UTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports UTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.93%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

