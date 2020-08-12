UNITIL Corporation (UTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

UNITIL Corporation (UTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.65, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTL was $41.65, representing a -36.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.76 and a 5.9% increase over the 52 week low of $39.33.

UTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). UTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports UTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.9%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

