Unitil Corporation Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call

Unitil Corporation will release Q2 2025 earnings on August 4, followed by a conference call on August 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Unitil Corporation has announced the schedule for releasing its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will take place on August 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (ET), with related materials available in advance on the Company's Investors page. The call will be accessible in listen-only mode and an archived version will be available for a year afterward. Unitil is a public utility holding company that provides electricity and natural gas in New England, serving over 200,000 customers across Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. For further details about the company, its services, and community involvement, interested parties can visit unitil.com.

Potential Positives

Unitil Corporation is set to release its second quarter 2025 earnings, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide a platform for investors to engage directly with the management, enhancing investor relations.

Unitil serves a substantial customer base, with approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers, demonstrating its significant presence in the New England energy market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Unitil Corporation release its Q2 2025 earnings?

Unitil Corporation will release its second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on August 4, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Unitil's Q2 results?

The conference call to review Unitil's quarterly results is scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

How can I access Unitil'searnings conference call

Interested parties can access the call by registering via the web link on Unitil's Investors page.

Where can I find the presentation materials for Unitil'searnings call

Related presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investors page before the call.

What services does Unitil Corporation provide?

Unitil Corporation provides reliable electricity and natural gas delivery services in New England.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UTL Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $UTL Data Alerts

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $UTL stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HAMPTON, N.H., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (



unitil.com



) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on August 4, 2025. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast on August 5, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at



investors.unitil.com



.





The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at



investors.unitil.com



. Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link



here



. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at



investors.unitil.com



.







About Unitil Corporation







Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit



unitil.com



.







For more information please contact:







Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations





Phone: 603-773-6466





Email:



gouldingc@unitil.com







Amanda Vicinanzo – External Affairs





Phone: 603-691-7784





Email:



vicinanzoa@unitil.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.