Unitil Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Unitil Corporation will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 6, with a conference call on May 7.
Unitil Corporation has announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on May 6, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly results will take place on May 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET, with related materials available on the company's website prior to the call. The live call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Investors page, and an archive of the webcast will remain available for one year. Unitil Corporation is a public utility that provides electricity and natural gas in New England, serving approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their Investor Relations and External Affairs representatives.
- Unitil Corporation is providing a clear timeline for its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call, demonstrating transparency and accountability to its investors.
- The conference call and webcast allow for broader access to information, enabling stakeholders to engage directly with Unitil's performance and strategies.
- The company highlights its commitment to community involvement and efficient energy delivery, which can enhance its reputation and customer loyalty.
- None
When will Unitil release its first quarter 2025 earnings?
Unitil will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on May 6, 2025.
What time is the conference call for Unitil's earnings review?
The conference call will be held on May 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (ET).
Where can I access Unitil's earnings presentation materials?
Presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com before the call.
How can I listen to the Unitil conference call?
The conference call can be accessed live in listen-only mode on Unitil’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.
How long will the webcast archive of theearnings callbe available?
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.
$UTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $UTL stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 124,974 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,772,341
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC removed 109,070 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,910,503
- UBS GROUP AG added 75,997 shares (+375.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,118,277
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 75,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,118,006
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 67,127 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,637,612
- STATE STREET CORP added 50,803 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,753,014
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 49,130 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,662,354
Full Release
HAMPTON, N.H., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (
unitil.com
) has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on May 6, 2025. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast on May 7, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at
investors.unitil.com
.
The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at
investors.unitil.com
. Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link
here
. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at
investors.unitil.com
.
About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit
unitil.com
.
For more information please contact:
Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6466
Email:
gouldingc@unitil.com
Alec O’Meara – External Affairs
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email:
omeara@unitil.com
