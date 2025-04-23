Unitil Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Unitil Corporation will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 6, with a conference call on May 7.

Quiver AI Summary

Unitil Corporation has announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on May 6, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly results will take place on May 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET, with related materials available on the company's website prior to the call. The live call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Investors page, and an archive of the webcast will remain available for one year. Unitil Corporation is a public utility that provides electricity and natural gas in New England, serving approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their Investor Relations and External Affairs representatives.

Potential Positives

Unitil Corporation is providing a clear timeline for its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call, demonstrating transparency and accountability to its investors.

The conference call and webcast allow for broader access to information, enabling stakeholders to engage directly with Unitil's performance and strategies.

The company highlights its commitment to community involvement and efficient energy delivery, which can enhance its reputation and customer loyalty.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Unitil release its first quarter 2025 earnings?

Unitil will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on May 6, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Unitil's earnings review?

The conference call will be held on May 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

Where can I access Unitil's earnings presentation materials?

Presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com before the call.

How can I listen to the Unitil conference call?

The conference call can be accessed live in listen-only mode on Unitil’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.

How long will the webcast archive of theearnings callbe available?

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $UTL stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HAMPTON, N.H., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (



unitil.com



) has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on May 6, 2025. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast on May 7, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at



investors.unitil.com



.





The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at



investors.unitil.com



. Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link



here



. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at



investors.unitil.com



.







About Unitil Corporation







Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit



unitil.com



.







For more information please contact:







Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations





Phone: 603-773-6466





Email:



gouldingc@unitil.com







Alec O’Meara – External Affairs





Phone: 603-773-6404





Email:



omeara@unitil.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.