Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a pretty great week for Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) shareholders, with its shares surging 10% to US$51.00 in the week since its latest yearly results. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$2.35 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$473m came in 2.8% ahead of analyst predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:UTL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

After the latest results, the twin analysts covering Unitil are now predicting revenues of US$502.0m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a credible 6.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 12% to US$2.54. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$474.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.53 in 2022. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$54.67, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Unitil's valuation in the near term.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Unitil's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.1% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Unitil is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Unitil. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Unitil going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Unitil (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

