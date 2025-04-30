Unitil Corporation Elects New Board Members and Approves Key Resolutions at Annual Shareholders Meeting

Unitil Corporation held its Annual Meeting, electing four directors and ratifying Deloitte as accountants for 2025.

Unitil Corporation held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2025, in Hampton, New Hampshire, where shareholders elected Anne L. Alonzo, Katherine Kountze, Jane Lewis-Raymond, and David A. Whiteley to serve on the Board of Directors for three-year terms. The shareholders also ratified Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the independent auditors for 2025 and approved a "say on pay" advisory vote on executive compensation with 91% in favor. CEO Thomas P. Meissner presented highlights from 2024 and discussed the company's strategy for transitioning to a clean energy future. Unitil Corporation provides energy services in New England and serves approximately 109,400 electric and 97,600 natural gas customers.

Shareholders elected four new members to the Board of Directors, indicating strong governance and strategic planning for the future.

The ratification of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as independent registered public accountants for 2025 demonstrates shareholder confidence in the company's financial oversight.

The approval of the "say on pay" advisory vote with 91% support reflects shareholder approval of the company's executive compensation practices.

CEO Thomas P. Meissner highlighted the company's commitment to a clean energy future, reinforcing the company's strategic vision and long-term sustainability goals.

Despite the approval of executive compensation by 91% of shareholders, the advisory vote may indicate lingering dissatisfaction among a portion of shareholders regarding executive pay practices.



The press release highlights the company's reliance on forward-looking statements, emphasizing the inherent uncertainties in predicting future performance, which could raise concerns about the company's stability and planning.



The mention of various factors that could materially affect the company's results—including weather variations and regulatory changes—suggests a vulnerability to external pressures that may impact operations and profitability.

What were the results of Unitil's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders?

Shareholders elected four directors for three-year terms and ratified Deloitte & Touche as independent accountants for 2025.

What percentage of shareholders approved the "say on pay" vote?

The "say on pay" advisory vote on executive compensation was approved by 91% of shareholders.

Who presented at the Unitil Annual Meeting?

Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Chairman and CEO, presented highlights from 2024 and discussed the company’s clean energy strategy.

Where can I find the presentation from Unitil's Annual Meeting?

The presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Unitil's website at investors.unitil.com.

What services does Unitil Corporation provide?

Unitil Corporation delivers electricity and natural gas in New England, serving approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers.

Full Release



HAMPTON, N.H., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (





unitil.com





) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today at the corporate office in Hampton, New Hampshire. Shareholders elected Anne L. Alonzo, Katherine Kountze, Jane Lewis-Raymond and David A. Whiteley to the Board of Directors, each for a term of three years. Shareholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as independent registered public accountants for 2025.





Additionally, the required shareholder advisory vote concerning executive compensation, also known as “say on pay,” was approved by 91% of shareholders.





Following the business of the formal meeting, Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, presented highlights from 2024 as well as a strategic look at the transition to a clean energy future and the creation of long-term sustainable value. Mr. Meissner's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



investors.unitil.com



.







About Unitil Corporation







Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit



unitil.com



.







This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: variations in weather; changes in the regulatory environment; customers' preferences on energy sources; general economic conditions; increased competition; fluctuations in supply, demand, transmission capacity and prices for energy commodities; and other uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict, and many of which are beyond the control of Unitil Corporation.









For more information please contact:







Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations





Phone: 603-773-6466





Email:



gouldingc@unitil.com







Alec O’Meara – External Affairs





Phone: 603-773-6404





Email:



omeara@unitil.com





