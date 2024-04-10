UNITIL Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UTL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.34, changing hands as low as $48.65 per share. UNITIL Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTL's low point in its 52 week range is $41.43 per share, with $59.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.33.

