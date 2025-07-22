Uniti (UNIT) Moves 10.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Uniti Group (UNIT) shares rallied 10.2% in the last trading session to close at $5.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the favorable operating environment.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Revenues are expected to be $303.9 million, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Uniti, tthe consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on UNIT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Uniti is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Host Hotels HST, finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $16.08. HST has returned 3% over the past month.

Host Hotels' consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -10.5%. Host Hotels currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

