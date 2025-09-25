Markets
Uniti Group Subsidiary Prices $1.4 Bln Upsized Offering Of 7.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2033

September 25, 2025 — 11:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) announced that its subsidiary, Windstream Services, LLC, has priced its offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2033. The offering was upsized by $500.0 million aggregate principal amount compared to the previously announced offering size of $900.0 million. The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 100.00%.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and Uniti Group LLC and on a senior secured basis by each of the Issuers subsidiaries that guarantees indebtedness under the Company's senior secured credit facilities and the Company's existing senior notes. The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2025.

Windstream Services is also pursuing $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of incremental term loan borrowings (the 2025 Term Loan) under the legacy Windstream credit agreement, and an extension of the maturity dates of its revolving credit facilities under the legacy Uniti credit agreement and legacy Windstream credit agreement to December 30, 2027, effective upon receipt of customary regulatory approvals. The 2025 Term Loans are expected to accrue interest at a rate of Term SOFR +4.00% per annum.

Windstream Services intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the borrowings under the 2025 Term Loan to fund the redemption in full of its outstanding 10.50% senior secured notes due 2028, and to pay any related premiums, fees and expenses, including accrued and unpaid interest in connection with the foregoing, if any. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Stocks mentioned

