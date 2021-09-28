Uniti Group Starts $700 Mln Private Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Tuesday announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc., Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC, have commenced an offering of $700 million of senior notes due 2030. The notes are guaranteed on unsecured basis.

Accordingly, indebtedness is guaranteed under the company's senior secured credit facilities and the company's existing notes. The net proceeds from the offering would be used to fund the redemption of 7.125 percent senior notes due 2024.

The remaining proceeds would be used to prepay settlement obligations under the settlement agreement Uniti entered into with Windstream Holdings, Inc., Windstream Holdings II, LLC, and its subsidiaries in connection with Windstream's emergence from bankruptcy.

The issuers propose to redeem the 2024 Senior Notes on December 15, 2021 at a redemption price of 101.781 percent of the principal amount plus to, but excluding, the redemption date. The notice of redemption issued today for the 2024 Senior Notes is conditioned upon completion of one or more debt financings in an aggregate principal amount of at least $700 million.

Shares of Uniti Group were last traded at $12.50, down $0.12 or 0.95 percent from previous close.

