Uniti Group Prices Offering Of $600 Mln Of 8.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2032

(RTTNews) - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc., Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC, have priced their offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 8.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032. The notes will be issued at an issue price of 100.000%.

The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and by each of its subsidiaries that guarantees indebtedness under the company's senior secured credit facility and the Company's existing notes.

The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to fund the partial redemption of $500 million aggregate principal amount of their outstanding 10.50% senior notes due 2028, including related premiums, fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

The company plans to redeem the 2028 secured notes on June 24, 2025 at a redemption price determined in accordance with the indenture governing the 2028 secured notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The notice of redemption issued today for the 2028 secured notes is conditioned upon completion of one or more debt financings in an aggregate gross proceeds amount of at least $550 million. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2028 secured notes, the company said.

The company intends to use any remaining net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.