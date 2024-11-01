Uniti Group price target lowered to $9 from $10 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams lowered the firm’s price target on Uniti Group (UNIT) to $9 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted good results with bullish commentary around GenAI fiber demand.
