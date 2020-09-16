Dividends
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UNIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.58, the dividend yield is 6.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNIT was $9.58, representing a -13.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.08 and a 97.12% increase over the 52 week low of $4.86.

UNIT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UNIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports UNIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.71%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

The following ETF(s) have UNIT as a top-10 holding:

  • IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 20.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UNIT at 2.01%.

