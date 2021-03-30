Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that UNIT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNIT was $11.07, representing a -17.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.40 and a 127.78% increase over the 52 week low of $4.86.

UNIT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). UNIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports UNIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.88%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

