Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that UNIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.92, the dividend yield is 5.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNIT was $10.92, representing a -18.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.40 and a 27.87% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

UNIT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). UNIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.24. Zacks Investment Research reports UNIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.3%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNIT Dividend History page.

