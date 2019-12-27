Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 340% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.32, the dividend yield is 10.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNIT was $8.32, representing a -58.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.14 and a 58.78% increase over the 52 week low of $5.24.

UNIT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UNIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports UNIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.73%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

