Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UNIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that UNIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.78, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNIT was $12.78, representing a -12.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.60 and a 26.97% increase over the 52 week low of $10.07.

UNIT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UNIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports UNIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.72%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNIT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an decrease of -3.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UNIT at 3.24%.

