Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UNIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.03, the dividend yield is 5.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNIT was $11.03, representing a -7.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.86 and a 126.85% increase over the 52 week low of $4.86.

UNIT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UNIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports UNIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.19%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.