Uniti Group Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Net Income of $12.2 Million and Updates Full-Year Outlook

Uniti Group Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $12.2 million, with projected full-year revenue between $1.196 to $1.216 billion.

Uniti Group Inc. reported a strong first quarter for 2025, with a net income of $12.2 million, translating to $0.05 per diluted common share, and an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $0.35 per diluted common share. The company experienced a 4% growth in core strategic fiber revenue compared to the same period last year, with consolidated bookings soaring by 40%. Uniti is on track to finalize its merger with Windstream, which received significant investor support, and anticipates closing in the third quarter. With notable leadership additions, Uniti is positioned to capitalize on developments in the communications infrastructure sector, particularly regarding Generative AI and connectivity convergence. The updated outlook for 2025 estimates revenues between $1.196 billion to $1.216 billion, with net income attributable to common shareholders projected at $90 million to $110 million.

Potential Positives

Net income of $12.2 million and an AFFO of $0.35 per diluted common share for the first quarter demonstrate financial stability and growth potential.

Core strategic fiber revenue grew approximately 4% compared to the same period last year, indicating effective business execution and market demand.

Consolidated bookings were up 40% year-over-year, suggesting strong customer interest and future revenue generation.

The approval of the upcoming merger with Windstream positions Uniti to create a significant fiber infrastructure platform for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased significantly from $41.3 million in Q1 2024 to $12.2 million in Q1 2025, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

The company's leverage ratio of 6.09x suggests a high level of indebtedness, which may raise concerns about financial stability and ability to manage debt obligations in the future.

The press release references risks and uncertainties associated with the anticipated merger with Windstream, including potential challenges in realizing expected synergies and operational disruptions, which could impact future performance.

FAQ

What were Uniti Group's net income results for Q1 2025?

Uniti Group reported a net income of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much was the AFFO per diluted common share?

The AFFO per diluted common share for the first quarter was $0.35.

What was the revenue generated by Uniti Fiber in Q1 2025?

Uniti Fiber generated $71.5 million in revenue during the first quarter.

When is Uniti's merger with Windstream expected to close?

The merger with Windstream is anticipated to close in the third quarter of this year.

What were the Adjusted EBITDA margins for Uniti Group?

Uniti Group achieved Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 81% for the first quarter of 2025.

$UNIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $UNIT stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release







Updates 2025 Outlook













Net Income of $12.2 Million for the First Quarter











Net Income of $0.05 Per Diluted Common Share for the First Quarter











AFFO of $0.35 Per Diluted Common Share for the First Quarter









LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced its results for the first quarter 2025.





“We are off to a strong start at Uniti this year and are executing well on the goals we set out for 2025. Our core recurring strategic fiber revenue grew approximately 4% in the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024, consolidated bookings were up 40% during the first quarter when compared to the same period last year, and the capital intensity of our fiber business continues to decline. Despite the recent global economic volatility, we continue to be well positioned to benefit from several emerging themes within the communications infrastructure space, including those related to Generative AI and convergence, both of which reinforce the premium demand for our mission critical fiber infrastructure,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman.





Mr. Gunderman continued, “We were very pleased that an overwhelming majority of investors approved our upcoming merger with Windstream, which we expect to close in the third quarter of this year. We also recently welcomed John Harrobin as the president of Kinetic and nominated Harold Zeitz as a new board member of Uniti. Both John and Harold are industry veterans who bring proven fiber-to-the-home experience to our team, further positioning us for success. Finally, we are truly excited about our upcoming merger with Windstream and the prospects for creating a premier insurgent fiber powerhouse with a scaled platform for continued future growth.”







QUARTERLY RESULTS







Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $293.9 million. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $12.2 million and $237.8 million, respectively, for the same period, achieving Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 81%. Net income attributable to common shares was $11.9 million for the period. AFFO attributable to common shareholders was $92.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share.





Uniti Fiber contributed $71.5 million of revenues and $28.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025, achieving Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 40%. Uniti Fiber’s net success-based capital expenditures during the quarter were $17.7 million.





Uniti Leasing contributed revenues of $222.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $215.1 million for the first quarter. Uniti Leasing’s net success-based capital expenditures during the quarter were $169.9 million, including $175.0 million of GCI capex.







LIQUIDITY







At quarter-end, the Company had approximately $592.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and undrawn borrowing availability under its revolving credit agreement. The Company’s leverage ratio at quarter-end was 6.09x based on net debt to first quarter 2025 annualized Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the debt and the net contributions from the ABS facilities.







UPDATED FULL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK







The Company is updating its 2025 outlook primarily for business unit level revisions, the impact from the partial redemption of the 10.50% senior secured notes due 2028, and transaction related and other costs incurred to date. Our outlook excludes any impact from the expected merger with Windstream, future acquisitions, capital market transactions, and future transaction-related and other costs not mentioned herein.





The Company’s consolidated outlook for 2025 is as follows (in millions):















Full Year 2025



















Revenue





$





1,196





to





$





1,216

















Net income attributable to common shareholders









90





to









110

















Adjusted EBITDA



(





1





)











966





to









986

















Interest expense, net



(





2





)











535





to









535





















































Attributable to common shareholders:





































FFO



(





1





)











315





to









335

















AFFO



(





1





)











369





to









389





















































Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted









280





to









280

















________________________





































(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.













(2) See “Components of Interest Expense” below.



















CONFERENCE CALL







Uniti will hold a conference call today to discuss this earnings release at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM Central Time). The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at



investor.uniti.com



. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Company’s Investor Relations website or by clicking



here



. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations website.







ABOUT UNITI







Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2025, Uniti owns approximately 147,000 fiber route miles, 8.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at



www.uniti.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the merger of Uniti and Windstream (the “Merger”) and the future performance of Uniti, Windstream and the combined company following the Merger (the “Merged Group”).









Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," “estimate(s),” “foresee(s),” "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)," “appear(s),” “target(s),” “project(s),” “contemplate(s),” “predict(s),” “potential,” “continue(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors which could materially alter the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the Merger, including, without limitation, regulatory approvals obtained on terms desired or anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the Merger within the expected time period (if at all); potential difficulties in Uniti’s and Windstream’s ability to retain employees as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Merger; risks relating to the value of the Merged Group’s securities to be issued in connection with the Merger; disruptions of Uniti and Windstream’s current plans, operations and relationships with customers caused by the announcement and pendency of the Merger; legal proceedings that may be instituted against Uniti or Windstream following announcement of the Merger; demands on the Merger Group’s cash resources to make interest and principal payments on indebtedness and other expenses following closing of the Merger; changes in current or future state, federal or local laws, regulations or rules; risks inherent in the communications industry and in the ownership of communications distribution systems, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; risks associated with general economic conditions; and additional factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including Uniti’s annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.









All forward-looking statements are based on information and estimates available at the time of this communication and are not guarantees of future performance.









Except as required by applicable law, Uniti does not assume any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, provide any additional or updated information or to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Nothing in this communication will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this communication remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other presentation or publication with respect to Uniti, Windstream or the Merged Group, or the subject matter of this communication), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Uniti or Windstream since the date of this communication.









NON-GAAP PRESENTATION









This release and today’s conference call contain certain supplemental measures of performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Such measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP. Further information with respect to and reconciliations of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure can be found herein.





















Uniti Group Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except per share data)













































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets:



























Property, plant and equipment, net









$





4,282,359













$





4,209,747













Cash and cash equivalents













91,956

















155,593













Restricted cash and cash equivalents













38,319

















28,254













Accounts receivable, net













43,761

















51,418













Goodwill













157,380

















157,380













Intangible assets, net













267,988

















275,414













Straight-line revenue receivable













112,429

















108,870













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













126,410

















126,791













Other assets













38,861

















40,633













Deferred income tax assets, net













132,951

















128,045















Total Assets











$





5,292,414













$





5,282,145















Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit:





























Liabilities:



























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities









$





79,678













$





89,688













Settlement payable













48,142

















71,785













Intangible liabilities, net













143,030

















145,703













Accrued interest payable













57,022

















143,901













Deferred revenue













1,334,470

















1,400,952













Dividends payable













277

















665













Operating lease liabilities













80,399

















80,504













Finance lease obligations













16,446

















17,190













Notes and other debt, net













5,970,404

















5,783,597















Total liabilities















7,729,868

















7,733,985





































Commitments and contingencies



















































Shareholders' Deficit:



























Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding: 238,557 shares at March 31, 2025 and 237,513 shares at December 31, 2024













24

















24













Additional paid-in capital













1,237,987

















1,236,045













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(515





)













(634





)









Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings













(3,675,200





)













(3,687,808





)











Total Uniti shareholders' deficit















(2,437,704





)













(2,452,373





)









Noncontrolling interests:

























Operating partnership units













—

















283













Cumulative non-voting convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 6 shares authorized, 3 issued and outstanding













250

















250















Total shareholders' deficit















(2,437,454





)













(2,451,840





)











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit











$





5,292,414













$





5,282,145



































































Uniti Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Revenues:



























Revenue from rentals

























Uniti Leasing









$





220,913













$





215,992













Uniti Fiber













16,110

















12,163













Total revenue from rentals













237,023

















228,155













Service revenues

























Uniti Leasing













1,455

















1,629













Uniti Fiber













55,431

















56,634













Total service revenues













56,886

















58,263













Total revenues













293,909

















286,418







































Costs and Expenses:



























Interest expense, net













137,987

















123,211













Depreciation and amortization













79,683

















77,485













General and administrative expense













28,309

















28,133













Operating expense (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)













32,381

















35,198













Transaction related and other costs













7,847

















5,687













Gain on sale of real estate













—

















(18,999





)









Other expense, net













—

















(282





)









Total costs and expenses













286,207

















250,433







































Income before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities















7,702

















35,985













Income tax benefit













(4,518





)













(5,363





)











Net income















12,220

















41,348













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













—

















19















Net income attributable to shareholders















12,220

















41,329













Participating securities' share in earnings













(335





)













(436





)









Dividends declared on convertible preferred stock













(5





)













(5





)











Net income attributable to common shareholders











$





11,880













$





40,888





































Net income attributable to common shareholders - Basic













11,880

















40,888













Impact of if-converted dilutive securities













—

















7,022













Net income attributable to common shareholders - Diluted









$





11,880













$





47,910







































Income per common share:



























Basic









$





0.05













$





0.17













Diluted









$





0.05













$





0.16







































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



























Basic













238,062

















236,901













Diluted













238,062

















292,407



































































Uniti Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Cash flow from operating activities



























Net income









$





12,220













$





41,348













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













79,683

















77,485













Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount













5,522

















5,035













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net













8,515

















—













Interest rate cap amortization













196

















188













Deferred income taxes













(4,906





)













(5,776





)









Cash paid for interest rate cap













—

















(2,200





)









Straight-line revenues and amortization of below-market lease intangibles













(6,859





)













(8,822





)









Stock-based compensation













3,761

















3,348













(Gain) loss on asset disposals













(313





)













228













Gain on sale of real estate













—

















(18,999





)









Accretion of settlement obligation













862

















1,965













Other













573

















20













Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable













7,657

















(2,226





)









Other assets













6,182

















1,139





















































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities













(104,526





)













(86,543





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













8,567

















6,190















Cash flow from investing activities



























Capital expenditures













(208,060





)













(167,939





)









Proceeds from sale of other equipment













406

















341













Proceeds from sale of real estate













—

















40,011













Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated entity













—

















40,000













Net cash used in investing activities













(207,654





)













(87,587





)











Cash flow from financing activities



























Repayment of debt













(400,000





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of notes













589,000

















—













Dividends paid













—

















(35,800





)









Payments of settlement payable













(24,505





)













(24,505





)









Borrowings under revolving credit facility













40,000

















80,000













Payments under revolving credit facility













(40,000





)













(215,000





)









Proceeds from ABS Loan Facility













—

















275,000













Finance lease payments













(648





)













(696





)









Payments for financing costs













(12,479





)













(7,919





)









Costs related to the early repayment of debt













(3,750





)













—













Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests













—

















(16





)









Payment for noncontrolling interest













(80





)













—













Employee stock purchase program













278

















326













Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation













(2,301





)













(1,515





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













145,515

















69,875













Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents













(53,572





)













(11,522





)









Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













183,847

















62,264













Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





130,275













$





50,742





































Non-cash investing and financing activities:

























Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid









$





11,790













$





9,009













Tenant capital improvements













110,208

















66,082



































































Uniti Group Inc.









Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and AFFO









(In thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net income attributable to common shareholders







$





11,880













$





40,888













Real estate depreciation and amortization









57,984

















55,930













Gain on sale of real estate, net of tax









—

















(18,951





)









Participating securities share in earnings









335

















436













Participating securities share in FFO









(1,927





)













(825





)









Adjustments for noncontrolling interests









(2





)













(16





)











FFO attributable to common shareholders











68,270

















77,462













Transaction related and other costs









7,847

















5,687













Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount









5,522

















5,035













Write off of deferred financing costs and debt discount









4,765

















—













Costs related to the early repayment of debt









3,750

















—













Stock based compensation









3,761

















3,348













Non-real estate depreciation and amortization









21,699

















21,555













Straight-line revenues and amortization of below-market lease intangibles









(6,859





)













(8,822





)









Maintenance capital expenditures









(1,406





)













(2,089





)









TCI revenue amortization









(11,468





)













(12,244





)









Other, net









(3,579





)













(2,301





)









Adjustments for noncontrolling interests









(1





)













(5





)











AFFO attributable to common shareholders







$





92,301













$





87,626



































Reconciliation of Diluted FFO and AFFO:























FFO Attributable to common shareholders - Basic





$





68,270













$





77,462













Impact of if-converted dilutive securities









5,958

















7,022













FFO Attributable to common shareholders - Diluted





$





74,228













$





84,484

































AFFO Attributable to common shareholders - Basic





$





92,301













$





87,626













Impact of if-converted dilutive securities









5,747

















6,976













AFFO Attributable to common shareholders - Diluted





$





98,048













$





94,602

































Weighted average common shares used to calculate basic earnings per common share



(1)











238,062

















236,901













Impact of dilutive non-participating securities









—

















708













Impact of if-converted dilutive securities









42,044

















54,798













Weighted average common shares used to calculate diluted FFO and AFFO per common share



(1)











280,106

















292,407



































Per diluted common share:























EPS





$





0.05













$





0.16













FFO





$





0.26













$





0.29













AFFO





$





0.35













$





0.32

























(1)





For periods in which FFO to common shareholders is a loss, the weighted average common shares used to calculate diluted FFO per common share is equal to the weighted average common shares used to calculate basic earnings per share.



































Uniti Group Inc.









Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









(In thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net income







$





12,220













$





41,348













Depreciation and amortization









79,683

















77,485













Interest expense, net









137,987

















123,211













Income tax benefit









(4,518





)













(5,363





)











EBITDA







$





225,372













$





236,681













Stock based compensation









3,761

















3,348













Transaction related and other costs









7,847

















5,687













Gain on sale of real estate









—

















(18,999





)









Other, net









850

















1,911















Adjusted EBITDA







$





237,830













$





228,628



































Adjusted EBITDA:























Uniti Leasing





$





215,126













$





210,677













Uniti Fiber









28,756

















23,838













Corporate









(6,052





)













(5,887





)













$





237,830













$





228,628



































Annualized Adjusted EBITDA







(1)









$





884,587











































As of March 31, 2025:























Total Debt



(2)







$





5,477,946





















Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents









91,956























Net Debt







$





5,385,990











































Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDA







6.09x

















________________________









(1)





Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the most recently reported three-month period, excluding the Adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million contributed from the ABS Loan Facility subsidiaries, multiplied by four. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.









(2)





Includes $16.4 million of finance leases, but excludes $80.1 million of unamortized discounts and deferred financing costs and excludes the principal balance from the $589.0 million ABS loan facility.























Uniti Group Inc.









Projected Future Results



(1)











(In millions)





























Year Ended





December 31, 2025













Net income attributable to common shareholders











$ 90 to $ 110









Participating securities’ share in earnings









3











Net income





(2)











93 to 113









Interest expense, net



(3)











535









Depreciation and amortization









320









Income tax benefit









(7)











EBITDA





(2)











941 to 961









Stock-based compensation









14









Transaction related and other costs



(4)











11











Adjusted EBITDA





(2)











$ 966 to $ 986









________________________









(1)





These ranges represent management’s best estimates based on the underlying assumptions as of the date of this press release. Future acquisitions, capital market transactions, changes in market conditions, and other factors are excluded from our projections. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.









(2)





The components of projected future results may not add due to rounding.









(3)





See “Components of Projected Interest Expense” below.









(4)





Future transaction related costs not mentioned herein are not included in our current outlook.



















Uniti Group Inc.









Projected Future Results



(1)











(Per Diluted Share)





























Year Ended





December 31, 2025













Net income attributable to common shareholders – Basic











$ 0.38 to $ 0.46









Real estate depreciation and amortization









0.97









Participating securities’ share in earnings and FFO, net









(0.03)











FFO attributable to common shareholders – Basic





(2)











$ 1.32 to $ 1.41









Impact of if-converted securities









(0.14)











FFO attributable to common shareholders – Diluted





(2)











$ 1.19 to $ 1.26



























FFO attributable to common shareholders – Basic





(2)











$ 1.32 to $ 1.41









Transaction related and other costs



(





3





)











0.03









Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount









0.11









Costs related to the early repayment of debt



(





4





)











0.02









Accretion of settlement payable



(





5





)











0.01









Stock-based compensation









0.06









Non-real estate depreciation and amortization









0.37









Straight-line revenues









(0.08)









Maintenance capital expenditures









(0.04)









Other, net









(0.25)











AFFO attributable to common shareholders – Basic





(2)











$ 1.55 to $ 1.63









Impact of if-converted securities









(0.15)











AFFO attributable to common shareholders – Diluted





(2)







$ 1.40 to $ 1.47









________________________









(1)





These ranges represent management’s best estimates based on the underlying assumptions as of the date of this press release. Future acquisitions, capital market transactions, changes in market conditions, and other factors are excluded from our projections. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.









(2)





The components of projected future results may not add to FFO and AFFO attributable to common shareholders due to rounding.









(3)





Future transaction related and other costs are not included in our current outlook.









(4)





Represents the call premium associated with the early repayment of our 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028.









(5)





Represents the accretion of the Windstream settlement payable to its stated value. At the effective date of the settlement, we recorded the payable on the balance sheet at its initial fair value, which will be accreted based on an effective interest rate of 4.2% and reduced by the scheduled quarterly payments.























Uniti Group Inc.









Components of Projected Interest Expense



(1)











(In millions)





























Year Ended





December 31, 2025











Interest expense on debt obligations









$503









Accretion of Windstream settlement payable









2









Amortization of deferred financing cost and debt discounts









26









Premium on early repayment of debt



(





2





)











4











Interest expense, net





(





3





)











$535

























________________________









(1)





These ranges represent management’s best estimates based on the underlying assumptions as of the date of this press release. Future acquisitions, capital market transactions, changes in market conditions, and other factors are excluded from our projections. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.









(2)





Represents the call premium associated with the early repayment of our 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028.









(3)





The components of interest expense may not add to the total due to rounding.























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







We refer to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations (“FFO”) (as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”)) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and AFFO are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.





We define “EBITDA” as net income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction and integration related costs, costs associated with Windstream’s bankruptcy, costs associated with litigation claims made against us, and costs associated with the implementation of our enterprise resource planning system, (collectively, “Transaction Related and Other Costs”), costs related to the settlement with Windstream, goodwill impairment charges, severance costs, amortization of non-cash rights-of-use assets, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, including early tender and redemption premiums and costs associated with the termination of related hedging activities, gains or losses on dispositions, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and financial instruments, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments to reflect the Company’s share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated similar to defined terms in our material debt agreements used to determine compliance with specific financial covenants. Since EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with GAAP.





Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires the recognition of depreciation expense except on land, such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP. FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income attributable to common shareholders computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, and includes adjustments to reflect the Company’s share of FFO from unconsolidated entities. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT’s definition.





The Company defines AFFO, as FFO excluding (i) Transaction Related and Other Costs; (ii) costs related to the litigation settlement with Windstream, accretion on our settlement obligation, and gains on the prepayment of our settlement obligation as these items are not reflective of ongoing operating performance; (iii) goodwill impairment charges; (iv) certain non-cash revenues and expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt and equity discounts, amortization of deferred financing costs, depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets, amortization of non-cash rights-of-use assets, straight line revenues, non-cash income taxes, and the amortization of other non-cash revenues to the extent that cash has not been received, such as revenue associated with the amortization of tenant capital improvements; and (v) the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, additional costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, including early tender and redemption premiums and costs associated with the termination of related hedging activities, severance costs, taxes associated with tax basis cancellation of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and financial instruments and similar or infrequent items less maintenance capital expenditures. AFFO includes adjustments to reflect the Company’s share of AFFO from unconsolidated entities. We believe that the use of FFO and AFFO, and their respective per share amounts, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results of REITs among investors and analysts, and makes comparisons of operating results among such companies more meaningful. We consider FFO and AFFO to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating performance. In particular, we believe AFFO, by excluding certain revenue and expense items, can help investors compare our operating performance between periods and to other REITs on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and events, such as transaction and integration related costs. The Company uses FFO and AFFO, and their respective per share amounts, only as performance measures, and FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. While FFO and AFFO are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity or operating performance.





Further, our computations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to that reported by other REITs or companies that do not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition or define EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO differently than we do.





INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:





Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer







paul.bullington@uniti.com







Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury







bill.ditullio@uniti.com







