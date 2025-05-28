Uniti Group Inc. CEO Kenny Gunderman to Present at Nareit 2025 REITweek Investor Conference

Uniti Group Inc. CEO Kenny Gunderman will present at the Nareit 2025 REITweek on June 4, 2025.

Uniti Group Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Kenny Gunderman, will present at the Nareit 2025 REITweek Investor Conference on June 4, 2025, at 8:00 AM EDT in New York City. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast on Uniti's Investor Relations website, with a replay available for a limited time afterward. Uniti is an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and constructing critical communications infrastructure, owning approximately 147,000 fiber route miles and 8.8 million fiber strand miles across the U.S. More information about the company can be found on its website.

Uniti's CEO, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at a prominent industry conference, which enhances the company's visibility and demonstrates its leadership in the communications infrastructure sector.

The company highlights its substantial ownership of fiber infrastructure, indicating a strong position in the market and potential for growth in demand for fiber and wireless solutions.

The availability of a live webcast allows for broader audience engagement, encouraging transparency and interest from potential investors and stakeholders.

None

What is Uniti Group Inc. presenting at the Nareit 2025 REITweek Investor Conference?

Uniti Group Inc. will have its President and CEO, Kenny Gunderman, presenting at the conference.

When is Uniti's presentation scheduled?

The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 AM EDT on June 4, 2025.

Where can I watch the Uniti presentation live?

You can access the live webcast on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com.

Will the Uniti presentation be available after the live event?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay for a limited time after the presentation.

What services does Uniti Group Inc. provide?

Uniti is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry.

$UNIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $UNIT stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at the Nareit 2025 REITweek Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 AM EDT on June 4, 2025 in New York, NY.





You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at



investor.uniti.com



. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.







ABOUT UNITI







Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2025, Uniti owns approximately 147,000 fiber route miles, 8.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at



www.uniti.com



.





INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:





Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer







paul.bullington@uniti.com







Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury







bill.ditullio@uniti.com





